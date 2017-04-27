Police investigate Tampa homicide Local News Police investigate Tampa homicide Investigators have identified the victim in an overnight homicide in Tampa.

According to Tampa Police, 39-year-old Curtis Eugene Thomas was found dead with serious injuries to his upper body.

Now, detectives are searching for the person responsible for his death.

Officers responded to an emergency call at 12:42 a.m. near the intersection of 23rd St. N and Lake Ave. E Thursday. When they arrived on scene, they found Thomas dead.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. It's also unclear if any exterior cameras from nearby businesses captured clues to help detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa Police at (813) 276-3559.

