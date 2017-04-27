Sheriff: Pastor raped juvenile victim for years

- The pastor of Beth-El Farmwork Ministry, Inc. is suspected of sexually abusing a teen for the last six years.

Walter Chuquimia, 59, was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office after detectives said they found Chuquimia raped a 17-year-old on April 24, 2017.

During their investigation, detectives found the suspect has sexually battered the victim several times dating back to 2011.

HCSO said Chuquimia was the pastor at Beth-El Farmworker Ministry, Inc. during part of this time. Detectives said Chuquimia admitted to several of the offenses and was arrested and booked on April 24, 2017.

He was charged with three counts of sexual battery.

Detectives have not identified other victims, however, anyone with information concerning Chuquimia is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

According to Beth-El Farmworker Ministry, Inc.'s Facebook page, the church's focus is giving assistance to farm workers and their extended family members through worship with the Hispanic community.