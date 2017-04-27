Seminole middle students arrested for battering school employees Local News Seminole middle students arrested for battering school employees Three Pinellas County middle school students have been arrested for battery on a teacher and school support employee.

- Three Pinellas County middle school students have been arrested for battery on a teacher and school support employee.

It happened April 18 at Seminole Middle School. According to deputies, a teacher sent a 14-year-old student to the principal's office after he caused a disturbance, but the student came back, flung open the classroom door, and tried to get inside, but the teacher stopped him.

Video from inside the school shows the teacher holding the student back with her body and hands.

The teacher told officials she was afraid the student may cause harm to other students in the class.

Deputies say - and video shows - the student "violently" pushed the teacher and forced his way into the classroom

Students in the classroom restrained the student and carried him into the hallway, where several fights between students occurred.

A male school associate came to help diffuse the situation when a 13-year-old student - one of the students who initially helped keep the 14-year-old student out of the classroom - tried to take his keys from the school employee's pocket.

The associate struggled with the student, but another student grabbed the associate from behind and forced him to the ground. The associate suffered minor injuries, according to deputies.

The students involved were arrested April 21 and taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center. They were each charged with one count of battery on a school employee.