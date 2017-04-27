Teen admits to luring, blackmailing adult men Local News Teen admits to luring, blackmailing adult men Hillsborough State Prosecutors say a 12-year-old boy is a victim, so we are protecting his identity, but what the 12-year-old admits to doing is hard to believe.

The boy, now 13, says he created a profile on the dating app called Jack'd last year when he was 12. On his profile, the 12-year-old boy claimed to be 18 and looking for gay men to meet up with.

Assistant state attorney Candace Rich asked the boy on the stand, "why did you download that application?"

Kid: So I can find people to exchange sex for money and get weed and money and stuff.

Prosecutors say he found one man who went by the name "Keith Sweat."

Rich: Why were you interested in talking to him?

Kid: So I could get money or weed.

Rich: And what made you think Keith Sweat might have money or weed for you?

Kid: Well I asked.

The boy admits to initiating the sex chat and even shared pictures of himself naked. The two agreed to meet at Robles Park.

Prosecutors say during that meeting the two smoked pot, and then the boy performed a sex act.

Rich: Did he asked you to do that?

Kid: No

Rich: You just did it

Kid: Yeah

But the defendant denies anything sexual occurred. His attorney says he is one of hundreds of men the 12-year-old has tricked to get money and drugs. A Tampa police detective, who examined the boy's account, put the number at 996 men.

The defense made sure the number was not lost on the jury. And it may have worked. Thursday afternoon the jury came back with a not guilty verdict on both counts.