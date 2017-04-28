Deputies: Drunk driver hit three kids; fled scene

- Deputies in Polk County say they’ve arrested the drunk driver who hit three teenagers as they were heading home from school yesterday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says John Camfield clipped one of the teens along Allegheny Road near Athabasca in Poinciana after they had gotten off the school bus, then hit the other two while fleeing the scene. He also hit a parked car while trying to get away.

An off-duty Polk deputy who lives in the area tracked down Camfield and arrested him. The 48-year-old Davenport man faces several charges, including DUI and leaving the scene of a crash.

The victims were between the ages of 12 and 15 and attend Dundee Ridge Middle Academy in Poinciana. Two of them were critically injured.

The sheriff’s office plans to provide an update on the case later this morning; stay with FOX 13 for more.