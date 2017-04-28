Deputies: Bicyclist killed by red light runner

- A bicyclist was hit and killed by a red-light runner while crossing Ehrlich Road this morning, deputies say.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was just before noon when Edwin Lugo-Ramos was riding his bicycle through the crosswalk across Ehrlich at Gunn Highway. A westbound Hyundai Tuscon failed to stop at the red light and slammed into him.

Lugo-Ramos, 73, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Charges are pending against the Hyundai driver, identified as 37-year-old Briana Zolak-Lindsay of Tampa.