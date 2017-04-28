Seminole Hard Rock Casino shows off expansion

- The Seminole Hard Rock Casino cut the ribbon on its new mezzanine-level casino and Orient Road garage Friday.

The new level is more than 26,000 square feet. It offers 500 new slot machines and 15 live-action tables.

The casino president says they have new technology never seen before in the region.

“As we evolve, there’s going to be a new restaurant in December, and in three weeks, about 800 more machines on the bottom level. So the property is really going to grow and evolve, which means more jobs and more work for everyone in the area, so it’s a real exciting time for us,” offered Joe Luppo.

