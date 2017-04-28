Gator spotted wandering through neighborhood

DAVENPORT, Fla. - When moving to Florida, one always remembers their first alligator encounter, like Brenda Worman of Davenport.

Worman moved to Florida from Pennsylvania and happened to spot an alligator roaming through the neighborhood in Davenport Friday.

The gator appeared to cross the street and head into someone's yard. "First gator!" she is heard on video exclaiming.

No word on where it was headed, but wildlife officials say the drought, the heat, and the impending mating season is causing alligators to wander. 

