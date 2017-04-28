Fire destroys units at Cordova apartments

- Firefighters are working to extinguish flames at an apartment complex near the University of South Florida.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of a block of units at Cordova apartments, which used to be called University Club Apartments.

The apartment complex is at 12702 University Club Drive in Tampa.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was on the scene working to extinguish the flames.

Most of the buildings were evacuated.

