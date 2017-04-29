Two teens killed in Citrus County crash

- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two teenagers dead Friday night.

Troopers said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on US 19 near North Champion Point.

According to FHP, 18-year-old Saige Fields lost control of her Ford Focus after making erratic lane changes. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Fields was taken to a hospital, where she later died, FHP said. A passenger in the car, 18-year-old Samantha O'Connor, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers said a second passenger, 15-year-old Derrick Powell, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Shands Hospital.

The remains under investigation.