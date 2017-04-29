Sandhill cranes lead gator across Orlando golf course

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Apr 29 2017 04:49PM EDT

Updated:Apr 29 2017 04:59PM EDT

ORLANDO (STORYFUL) - We've seen alligators on the golf course. We've even seen monster alligators stroll across the fairway, but an alligator led by two sandhill cranes across the green is an uncommon sight. 

But that's what Bill Pruitt captured on video Thursday at an Orlando golf course. 

Pruitt took video of the large gator - estimated to be around eight feet long - strolling behind two cranes, which seemed to be leading the way.

Or maybe they were more interested in getting away from the scaly predator. 

WATCH: Gators on parade: Alligators keep crossing, and crossing, and crossing

Pruitt said he was about to chip his golf ball onto the green at Champions Gate golf course when he saw the crane-gator train coming from his left.

"Holy cow," Pruitt can be heard saying in the video, followed by, "oh my gosh, it's amazing!"

AERIALS: Dozens of alligators gather at Myakka River State Park

He and his golf partners stopped to allow the way to be cleared and capture video of the moment.

What was even more unexpected was the gator's decision to lie down halfway across the green. At that moment, the cranes turn to look at the gator and the video cuts off.

VIDEO: Burmese python fights alligator in Big Cypress swamp

It's another reminder for everyone: When in Florida, where there's water, there may be alligators.

