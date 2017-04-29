Suspects flee after crashing stolen Jeep into Clearwater home

- Two people are wanted by police after crashing a stolen vehicle into the side of a home on Mary L Road, and then taking off Saturday afternoon.

Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue came to the home where a Jeep slammed into a parked van and then went through the wall of one of the home's bedrooms.

Police say the driver, a woman, lost control of the Jeep and careened onto the property of Christopher Bennett, who had to jump out of the way to keep from being hit.

The car hit the van parked at the corner of the house and then went through the home's outer wall.

The female driver and another person in the Jeep ran off after the crash. The Jeep was reported stolen after the crash.

Bennett was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The fire department's Technical Rescue Team came to shore up the structure.