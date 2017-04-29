Fire displaces families in St. Pete Local News Fire displaces families in St. Pete A condo fire in St. Petersburg displaced several residents Saturday afternoon after it likely spread from the kitchen of one of the units.

- A condo fire in St. Petersburg displaced several residents Saturday afternoon after it likely spread from the kitchen of one of the units.

The fire tore through eight units of a building at the Peppertree Village Condos on MLK Street North. Several units also had water damage from firefighters attempts to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters believe the fire originated from a pot left on the stove in one of the upstairs units, yet the exact cause remains under investigation. Smoke and flames could be seen through the roof.

The Red Cross is assisting families impacted.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital as a result of heat exhaustion.