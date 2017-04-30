Sunday is last day to ride Cross-Bay Ferry

- Sunday is the last day that residents and visitors will have the chance to ride the Cross-Bay Ferry.

The ferry's six-month pilot program comes to an end on Sunday. It's not clear yet if the ferry will come back in the future. City leaders are expected to review the ferry's numbers over the last six months before deciding its fate.

The Cross-Bay Ferry took its maiden voyage on November 1. Since then, it has brought hundreds of people back and forth between St. Petersburg and Tampa.

The ferry will operate it's usual Sunday schedule for the last day. The first ride leaves St. Pete at 10 a.m.