- Royal Caribbean's Empress of the Seas will embark Sunday on the first cruise ever to leave Tampa and go to Cuba.

The ship will take off on a seven-night itinerary that includes Cozumel, Belize City and Havana, Cuba.

Port officials said it is the first home-ported cruise ship to stop in Cuba.

Representatives from the port and Royal Caribbean will be holding a commemorative ceremony before the ship leaves on Sunday.