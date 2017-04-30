Brush fire in Odessa now 90% contained

- Pasco County firefighters and the Florida Forest Service are battling a brush fire in the Odessa area.

Officials said the fire broke out shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the area of State Road 54 and Gunn Highway.

As of early afternoon, the brush fire was approximately 70 acres in size but is now 90% contained.

Crews have evacuated and closed Starkey Wilderness Park as a precaution. There's also a flight restriction currently in place over the fire.

Officials will decide Monday morning when to re-open the park.

Officials said dry conditions and wind caused the fire to spread rapidly Sunday afternoon.