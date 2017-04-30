Man dies in Hillsborough County car accident

- The Hillsborough County sheriff's office is investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say Robert Smith of Riverview was driving eastbound on Big Bend Road around 3:00 p.m. when he attempted to make a left turn onto Lincoln Road. While he was turning, Smith's car crossed the path of 79 year-old Keith Thompson who was westbound on Big Bend Road resulting in the accident.

Smith's car overturned, coming to rest on it's driver side. Smith and 4 juvenile passengers were taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

Thompson was transported to St. Joseph's South Hospital where he died from his injuries.

No word yet on charges.