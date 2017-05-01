Crews warn of smoke near brush fire site

- Dozens of acres were reduced to ashes while hundreds of hikers and campers were forced to evacuate after a brush fire swept through the Odessa area.

Crews have the flames 90 percent contained, but there's a new concern. Officials are worried smoke will cause problems for nearby drivers on State Road 54. The ashes are still smoldering near two major roadways.

Firefighters spent hours battling the 70-acre blaze Sunday. It started at recycling facility and embers spread the flames, thanks to the high winds and dry conditions.

Though it's mostly under control and no homes are in danger, the blaze is still smoldering a few miles away from the Starkey Ranch subdivision.

The Pasco County emergency manager has encouraged people in the path of smoke to keep windows and doors closed, and use your air conditioner.

Starkey Wilderness Park is expected to resume normal operating hours this morning.