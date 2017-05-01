MISSING: 16-year-old Abby Dominguez

- Deputies in Manatee County are looking for a 16-year-old girl who is missing and believed to be endangered.

Deputies say Abby Dominguez left her residence upset Sunday night just after 8 p.m. and still hasn't been seen.

She was last seen in the 1000 block of 29th St. East in Palmetto.

Deputies and her family are concerned for her safety because she made comments that she might harm herself.

Anyone with information about where she is should call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office: 941-747-3011.