Deputies: Handyman scammed elderly residents

- Deputies say a Dunedin handyman scammed several elderly residents by taking money to do chores, then vanishing. Now, investigators are looking to see if there are any more victims.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Kyle Crist pulled variations of the scam at least three times. They say he took money from a Dunedin 69-year-old to pressure wash her house but never returned, took money to install an attic fan from a 69-year-old in Pinellas Park but never returned, and even drove a 91-year-old Dunedin man to the bank to get cash out for landscaping work, but then never returned to do that job either.

Crist, 28, allegedly admitted to the crimes after detectives caught up with him Thursday. He was arrested on one count of grand theft and two counts of felony petit theft. County records show he has several prior arrests including theft, drug, and DUI charges.

Investigators say Crist is also a suspect in two similar scam incidents, and they want to hear from any other possible victims.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Q. Collamore at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at (727) 582-6200.