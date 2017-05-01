Medical examiner: Victim was stabbed 16 times in neck Local News Medical examiner: Victim was stabbed 16 times in neck Tina Ryan was stabbed 16 times and apparently never fought back. That's according to Dr. Selly Rivers, who examined Tina's body.

She says all 16 stab wounds were in the neck, but that Tina suffered two severe blows to the head consistent with being struck with a brick. She says the lack of defensive wounds to her hands shows Tina was likely knocked out before being stabbed.

"This is my opinion, but she's not trying to ward off a sharp object coming at her neck," explained Dr. Rivers.

Defendant Kydel Weldon is accused of killing his roommate and then hiding her body in the trunk of his car. Prosecutors say, as the blood-covered Weldon was being arrested, he was overheard saying, "I am the worst person in the world."

But the defense argues there are no eyewitnesses and no physical evidence pointing to their client.

One of the first witnesses to take the stand was Hugh Peddycort. He rented a room to Ryan and Weldon and said, on the day of the murder, he came home from work and spotted blood all around the house.

"I noticed the smears on the hallway doorframe then I turned around and went to the kitchen and I saw smears on the refrigerator door,” he testified.

Neighbors say Weldon and Tina were heard arguing a lot, but the defense says that doesn't prove murder. A jury will have to decide what it all means.

Attorneys made closing arguments late Monday afternoon. The jury could be handed the case in the morning.

