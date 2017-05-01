Community mourns teen killed at bus stop Local News Community mourns teen killed at bus stop The family of a young man who was killed when a drunk driver mowed down five kids last week got a visit from a man who knows what they are going through.

- The family of a young man who was killed when a drunk driver mowed down five kids last week got a visit from a man who knows what they are going through.

Tony Kirk knows loss.

"The first thing that I thought is, ‘Not another baby, not another child, and not in this manner,’" he told FOX 13. "It's just heartbreaking.”

Kirk's son Kalen was killed last year while crossing Clubhouse Road in Lakeland. He was on his way to his bus stop. The driver of the car was a school crossing guard.

On Thursday, investigators say, retired cop John Camfield drove through a group of kids on Allegheny Avenue in Poinciana just minutes after they got off the school bus.

Detectives say Camfield's blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

"It's that kinship of sorts,” continued Kirk. “It is that fraternity that no parent wants to be a part of. Quite frankly, I don't want to be a part of it. And I know they wish they weren't a part of it."

Kirk went to the family of Jahiem Robertson be supportive. Jahiem died after the crash. His sister, Jasmine, survived.

"I just felt compelled to come out here and lend support to the family and hug up on them and see how they're doing."

Kirk said emotions will remain high for quite a while.

"They're broken," he offered.

Other families are hurting as well because of what their loved ones suffered through. Juan Mena was critically injured. He underwent several surgeries since then and was released from the hospital on Monday.

Jonte Robinson and Rylan Pryce were hit but not severely injured.

One of Jahiem's former teachers has launched a fundraising page:

https://www.youcaring.com/jaheimrobertson-812919?utm_source=mandrill&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Link&utm_campaign=Donor