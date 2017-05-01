Stadium issues goes to voters Local News Stadium issues goes to voters People living in St. Petersburg will help decide whether Major League Soccer will make its way to the bay area. A special city wide election will be held Tuesday to allow city council to negotiate a 25 year lease for the Tampa Bay Rowdies to control and renovate Al Lang Stadium. It would modernize and more than double the size of the current stadium. Rowdies owner Bill Edwards has a lot on the line, he's even covering the cost of tomorrow's special election—which costs $280,000. Stadium reno

Stadium renovations, which will cost a lot more than that, will also be paid for by the team – and not tax payers.



MLS is looking to expand two four new cities and Tampa Bay is the largest television market MLS isn’t already in.



People living in St. Pete can vote at their normal polling location tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..