Pasco Sheriff calls Tuesday press conference to discuss drug bust

- Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco announced Monday that he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss a months-long drug investigation.

Nocco will be joined by the State Attorney's office, Dade City Police, and federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration to discuss investigation.

While many details were not released, officials say there were several arrests, including illegal immigrants. The drugs involved in the investigation were Methamphetamine and cocaine.

The press conference will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.