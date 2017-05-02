LEGOLAND honors 'real-life heroes' with free admission

- LEGOLAND is offering free admission to the park for first responders and emergency personnel and discounts for their families for the entire month of May.

The Winter Haven park says it's their way of honoring the real-life heroes dedicated to keeping our cities safe.

Eligible positions for free admission include both active and retired:

Fire and rescue first responders

Emergency medical services employees (EMT/EMS)

Municipal and county police and sheriff's officers

Fish and wildlife field officers

U.S. Forest Service rangers

National Park Service officers

Homeland Security agents

Envoronmental protection officers

Eligible personnel can purchase tickets at a 50 percent discount for up to four guests. For a $20 per ticket upgrade, they can also get into the LEGOLAND Water Park, which is open select dates in May.

Anyone wishing to receive their complimentary and discounted tickets must present their employee ID or professional organization membership card at the ticket window on the day of their visit.

The offer is valid through Wednesday, May 31.

For other promotions, passes, military discounts, special events and programs, visit the LEGOLAND website at: www.LEGOLAND.com/Florida.