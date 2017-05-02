Coast Guard rescues Dunedin kayakers

- The Coast Guard had to step in two rescue two Tampa women and a toddler who had paddled out ahead of bad weather Monday.

According to the Coast Guard, Gia Oliva had kayaked out to a spoil island near the Dunedin Causeway with her friend and 3-year-old daughter. By 6 p.m., it was unsafe for them to paddle back to shore.

The Coast Guard launched a boat from Station Sand Key and rescued the trio, along with their kayaks.

"We see cases like this far too often," Petty Officer 2nd Class Cristobal Lopez said in a statement issued by the Coast Guard. "All we ask is for mariners to please make sure to check the weather prior to enjoying any water sport."

All three paddlers were OK, and said they learned a valuable lesson.

"We are definitely going to be prepared from now on," Oliva told the Coast Guard.