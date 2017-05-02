Later, 'gator: Deputies pull small intruder from pool

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:May 02 2017 01:19PM EDT

Updated:May 02 2017 01:19PM EDT

WINTER HAVEN (FOX 13) - What better way to celebrate Water Safety Month than by making sure your pool is alligator-free?  That’s what some Polk County deputies found themselves doing Monday.

The deputies were called to the home in the Cedar Cove neighborhood of Winter Haven after the little alligator was spotted taking a dip in a pool.  They were able to pull the trespasser out and “make the pool safe again,” the sheriff’s office joked in a Facebook post.

Wildlife experts have warned that alligators – already aggressive as mating season arrives – may be even more mobile because of low water levels around the state.

Florida's alligator population is about 1.3 million, and alligators live in all 67 counties.

