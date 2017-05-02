'Adoption proposal' means happy ending for pair Local News 'Adoption proposal' means happy ending for pair Karin and Chloe are like two peas in a pod and are as close as any mother and daughter could be. They've been laughing together for five years, ever since Karin began fostering Chloe and her big sister Julie.

"Immediately, I think. We bonded that night," recalled Karin Scott.

Karin knew the girls’ home life was riddled with abuse and neglect. So she made a promise to fill her home with kindness and love.



"I'm going to do whatever I can to make sure they're safe. We were laughing and giggling by then end of the night," said Karin.

Julie aged out of the foster system, but Chloe stayed with Karin in a home where she finally knew love.

"She just makes me smile, she makes me feel good about myself," said Chloe.

So when the day came that Chloe could be adopted, Karin knew in her heart what she wanted to do. But before she signed the adoption papers, she asked for Chloe's permission. And in front of her entire drama class, Karin got down on one knee and asked Chloe to be her forever daughter.

Without hesitation, Chloe said yes. And says she knew from the moment they met that they were meant to be.

"I've always known that she was probably going to be the person that loved me and wouldn't hurt me and stayed with me. And I was right. She's always been there for me," said Chloe.

Chloe isn't ashamed of her past and shares her story with other foster kids and at churches and local events.

"If I speak out, I might be able to give one kid or a couple kids a chance," said Chloe.

Chloe's hope is that every child finds their Karen and lives their happily ever after.