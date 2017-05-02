Central Ave. rents rise, pricing-out some St. Pete staples Local News Central Ave. rents rise, pricing-out some St. Pete staples As the boom continues in downtown St. Petersburg, some owners of shops that claim to make St. Pete unique feel as if they are being pushed out.

Despite business being great, Badr El-Amin, who owns El’s Menswear on Central Avenue Business says the building's owner is raising the rent and pricing him out.

"I want to know why," El-Amin said. “Why are they pushing me out?”

Tami Simms is president of the St. Pete Downtown Business Association and says she’s hearing many similar stories - of small businesses not being able to keep up as the market on Central goes up.

“Unfortunately it is an unintended consequence of growth,” Simms said.

Wednesday, Mayor Rick Kriseman is expected to announce a proposed city ordinance that staffers say will help preserve the small business vibe of central avenue.