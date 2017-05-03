Man convicted of killing roommate, hiding body in trunk

- Jurors have convicted a Tampa man of killing his roommate after her body was found in his trunk.

Tina Ryan disappeared back in 2016. When Kydel Weldon was tracked down at a business on Columbus Avenue, deputies say he appeared to have blood on his hands and clothes. And then they found more blood in the home both Weldon and Ryan shared.

Finally, they found the 45-year-old woman’s body in his trunk. The medical examiner said she’d been stabbed 16 times.

Weldon’s murder trial began last week. He denied the crime and his attorneys argued there were no eyewitnesses and no physical evidence pointing to their client. And even though neighbors said Weldon and Ryan were heard arguing a lot, the defense said that didn’t prove murder.

Wednesday morning, though, following a full day of deliberations, jurors returned a guilty verdict.

FOX 13’s Gloria Gomez is at the courthouse; stay with us for more.

PREVIOUSLY:

- Man arrested after woman's body found in trunk

- Man on trial for roommate's murder

- Landlord testifies in Weldon murder trial

- Medical examiner: Victim was stabbed 16 times in neck