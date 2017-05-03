WATCH: Man assaults, robs woman using ATM Local News WATCH: Man assaults, robs woman using ATM Police in Tampa are hoping you can help them find the man who attacked and robbed a woman as she was finishing an ATM withdrawal.

It was around 1:30 a.m. Monday when the victim getting cash from an ATM at the Amscot on North Florida Avenue. Surveillance video shared by Tampa police shows a man dressed mostly in white lingering impatiently while the woman conducts her transactions, then jumping her and wrestling the money away before fleeing on foot.

Police did not say if the victim was hurt, or how much cash the man got away with.

Now, detectives are asking for help identifying the man. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.