Hillsborough approves noisy dog ordinance

- Should pet owners face consequences for their noisy animals? Hillsborough County leaders say yes.

This morning, commissioners passed a noise ordinance on the issue.

The call for change came after residents complained they were fed up with barking dogs in their neighborhoods.

"I was getting a lot of complaints about dogs barking, and it just came to a point where I sat down with our Animal Services director and said, 'We have to do something,'" Commissioner Sandy Murman said Tuesday.

Under the new rules, if your dog is barking for more than 20 minutes, and one of your neighbors reports it, you could face a $500 fine or up to 60 days in jail.