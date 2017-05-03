May the Fourth Be With You on 'Star Wars' Day

- May the Fourth Be With You and your entire family. Celebrate “Star Wars” Day and Revenge of the Fifth at these Bay Area gatherings of Jedis, Sith Lords and everyone in between.

May the Fourth Be With You at the Library: The Hillsborough County library system has multiple parties planned for Thursday. At 10:30 a.m. at the Thonotosassa Branch Library, 10715 Main St., friends of the library will make, play, show and tell stories from a galaxy far, far away. The same program for children will also be at the SouthShore Regional Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin, at 10:30 a.m. The New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., will have a “Star Wars” Painting Class at 6 p.m. With step-by-step instructions, participants will complete their own BB-8 masterpiece. All supplies provided. All ages.

Revenge of the Fifth: The John F. Germany Public Library, 900 N Ashley Drive, Tampa, is holding its party on Friday for Revenge of the Fifth, diving into the world of origami to create paper sculptures for the Empire. For all ages starting at 4 p.m.

Glazer Children's Museum: Thursday through Saturday, the hands-on children's museum has a slate of “Star Wars” activities called "A Galaxy Far, Far Away." On Saturday, admission is $5 in honor of Riverfest, and the 501st Legion's costumed characters will be present for photos. Regular admission Thursday and Friday is $15, $12.50 military/seniors, $9.50 children. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. (813) 443-3861.

C.1949 Florida Beer Garden - Sunday May 7 2-6 p.m. “Star Wars” family, pets, and Sunday fun day event:, 6905 N. Orleans Ave., Tampa : pet costume contest, face/body painting, “Star Wars” coloring pages, kids’ piñata, “Star Wars” art show. Dress up your dogs, cats, bunnies, ferrets, bearded dragons, or whatever critter you love and enter them for chances at “Star Wars” pet gear and other cool swag.

Painting With a Twist Rogue One Encore: Adults and Kids Ages 7+ are welcome for this special event. Disney has agreed to allow Painting with a Twist studios across the country the opportunity to have an ENCORE of the "Death Star" as inspired by the Disney movie, “Star Wars: Rogue One.” You must register using the link to the event. Reservations are first come, first served. Thu May 04 2017 at 07:00 pm Painting with a Twist - Tampa, FL - Carrollwood, 12926 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa.

The Brass Tap, Ybor – May the Fourth Be With You Light Side vs. Dark Side competition. The force will be strong at Brew Bus Brewing on May 4th at 4 p.m. Come to The Terminal and watch select “Star Wars” films on our projector and big screens. Special prizes will be given to the customers wearing the best costumes.

Brew Bus Brewing -The force will be strong at Brew Bus Brewing on May 4th. Come to The Terminal and watch select “Star Wars” films on our projector and big screens. Wear your best “Star Wars” gear and your first beer is free.

C.1949 Florida Beer Garden - “Star Wars” Day Party: Thursday, May the Fourth 7p-1a “Star Wars” burlesque, bad “Star Wars” joke contest, the infamous piñata for Jedis, face/body painting, costume contest, “Star Wars” movies without JarJar, & a food truck.