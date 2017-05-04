MISSING: Veteran's service dog got loose in New Port Richey

- A U.S. veteran's service dog is missing after the pup ran out of the Vet Center in New Port Richey.

"Aquino" is a cream-colored labradoodle. He was last seen in the vicinity of Deer Park Elementary School near Little Road. He's the service dog of Sonny, an Iraq veteran who suffers from PTSD.

"He's a wonderful person -- I mean, a wonderful dog," said Sonny, choking back tears. “He's helped me through the adjustments of becoming a civilian from a soldier."

A $1,000 reward is being offered for his safe return.

Anyone who sees Aquino should call The Vet Center at 727-372-1854.