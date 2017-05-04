Hillsborough County to air graduation ceremonies

TAMPA (FOX 13) - If you can’t make it to a Hillsborough County graduation ceremony this year, you might be able to at least watch it on TV or online. For the first time, the district plans to air and then archive all commencement ceremonies.
“High school graduation is one of the most memorable and life-changing days in a student’s life,” said Cindy Stuart, the school board chair. “It’s important that our families don’t miss this moment. Being able to provide live coverage to our families and knowing that we can help everyone to be a part of this celebration is truly an honor.”
Graduation ceremonies can be seen on the Tampa Bay Arts and Education Network, which is Spectrum Cable channel 635 or Frontier Cable channel 32. They will also be online at http://graduation.hcpswebcasts.com.
If you’re going in person, the graduation ceremonies will still be at the Florida State Fairgrounds, of course.
Dates and times for all graduations are:
Friday, May 19, 2017 9:00 a.m. Newsome
Friday, May 19, 2017 12:30 p.m. Plant
Friday, May 19, 2017 4:00 p.m. Sickles
Friday, May 19, 2017 8:00 p.m. East Bay
Saturday, May 20, 2017 9:00 a.m. Gaither
Saturday, May 20, 2017 12:30 p.m. Blake
Saturday, May 20, 2017 4:00 p.m. Armwood
Saturday, May 20, 2017 8:00 p.m. Spoto
Monday, May 22, 2017 9:00 a.m. Tampa Bay Tech
Monday, May 22, 2017 12:30 p.m. Lennard
Monday, May 22, 2017 4:00 p.m. Riverview
Monday, May 22, 2017 8:00 p.m. Wharton
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 9:00 a.m. Freedom
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 12:30 p.m. Chamberlain
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 4:00 p.m. Brandon
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 8:00 p.m. Durant
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 9:00 a.m. Jefferson
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 12:30 p.m. Steinbrenner
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 4:00 p.m. Plant City
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 8:00 p.m. Alonso
Thursday, May 25, 2017 9:00 a.m. Robinson
Thursday, May 25, 2017 12:30 p.m. Leto
Thursday, May 25, 2017 4:00 p.m. Bloomingdale
Thursday, May 25, 2017 8:00 p.m. King
Friday, May 26, 2017 9:00 a.m. Strawberry Crest
Friday, May 26, 2017 12:30 p.m. Middleton
Friday, May 26, 2017 4:00 p.m. Hillsborough
Friday, May 26, 2017 8:00 p.m. Adult/Technical