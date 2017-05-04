Hillsborough County to air graduation ceremonies

- If you can’t make it to a Hillsborough County graduation ceremony this year, you might be able to at least watch it on TV or online. For the first time, the district plans to air and then archive all commencement ceremonies.

“High school graduation is one of the most memorable and life-changing days in a student’s life,” said Cindy Stuart, the school board chair. “It’s important that our families don’t miss this moment. Being able to provide live coverage to our families and knowing that we can help everyone to be a part of this celebration is truly an honor.”

Graduation ceremonies can be seen on the Tampa Bay Arts and Education Network, which is Spectrum Cable channel 635 or Frontier Cable channel 32. They will also be online at http://graduation.hcpswebcasts.com.

If you’re going in person, the graduation ceremonies will still be at the Florida State Fairgrounds, of course.

Dates and times for all graduations are:

Friday, May 19, 2017 9:00 a.m. Newsome

Friday, May 19, 2017 12:30 p.m. Plant

Friday, May 19, 2017 4:00 p.m. Sickles

Friday, May 19, 2017 8:00 p.m. East Bay

Saturday, May 20, 2017 9:00 a.m. Gaither

Saturday, May 20, 2017 12:30 p.m. Blake

Saturday, May 20, 2017 4:00 p.m. Armwood

Saturday, May 20, 2017 8:00 p.m. Spoto

Monday, May 22, 2017 9:00 a.m. Tampa Bay Tech

Monday, May 22, 2017 12:30 p.m. Lennard

Monday, May 22, 2017 4:00 p.m. Riverview

Monday, May 22, 2017 8:00 p.m. Wharton

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 9:00 a.m. Freedom

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 12:30 p.m. Chamberlain

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 4:00 p.m. Brandon

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 8:00 p.m. Durant

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 9:00 a.m. Jefferson

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 12:30 p.m. Steinbrenner

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 4:00 p.m. Plant City

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 8:00 p.m. Alonso

Thursday, May 25, 2017 9:00 a.m. Robinson

Thursday, May 25, 2017 12:30 p.m. Leto

Thursday, May 25, 2017 4:00 p.m. Bloomingdale

Thursday, May 25, 2017 8:00 p.m. King

Friday, May 26, 2017 9:00 a.m. Strawberry Crest

Friday, May 26, 2017 12:30 p.m. Middleton

Friday, May 26, 2017 4:00 p.m. Hillsborough

Friday, May 26, 2017 8:00 p.m. Adult/Technical