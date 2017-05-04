Judge steps aside after blasting USF player, coach

- The case of the judge who blasted a University of South Florida football player and head coach has now voluntarily taken herself off the case.

LaDarrius Jackson is accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year old student in her dorm and holding her against her will. Yesterday, Judge Margaret Taylor set a high bond for Jackson of $100,000, but before she did that, she scolded Jackson.

She said, as a former graduate of USF, she was embarrassed by this latest arrest and then went after coach Charlie Strong.

"Coach Strong, if you are listening, in the last couple months there have been two arrests of your players for very violent felonies,” Taylor said. “This court, and I’m sure I’m not alone, questions whether you have control over your players."

Her scolding caught the attention of the national media. Coach Strong later released a statement saying he was disappointed by this latest arrest. "The actions of two players have harmed the reputation of our program, our wonderful university and my character."

In disqualifying herself from the case, Taylor cited a state judicial rule about a defendant fearing he would not get a fair hearing because of prejudice or bias from the judge.