Deputies: Sarasota bank robber admitted to six other robberies Local News Deputies: Sarasota bank robber admitted to six other robberies When deputies arrest a suspect they don't always expect cooperation let alone a good attitude.

When they cuffed Avery Williams they got a surprise. "He was actually very pleasant to work with," said Kaitlyn Perez.

Kaitlyn Perez with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said Williams had a lot he wanted to tell them.

"It doesn't happen that way. A lot decide to get an attorney," she said.

Williams from the town of Quincy had just been arrested for robbing a Florida Central Credit Union off Cattleman Road Wednesday afternoon.

He slipped a note to the bank teller saying he had a weapon and wanted money.

Turns out there was no gun, but he did get money.

When he ran out the dye pack exploded and he took off.

He ran toward a nearby neighborhood and encountered two neighbors who helped slow him down for deputies.

Those neighbors agree he didn't seem like a typical criminal.

"He seemed like a nice guy just some situations lead you to do crazy things," said Anthony Desantas.

When deputies started questioning Williams, he began talking. He told them he had robbed six others banks.

This was his seventh.



"He said he was in Georgia, Alabama and other parts of Florida. We have to get surveillance video we've got to contact these financial institutions," said Perez.

Sarasota Deputies said it's too early in the investigation to release the names of the other banks he robbed, but they said he seemed at ease.

"He was comfortable, even maybe relieved at this point, because he knew deputies were going to be there and this was the end of the road for him," said Perez.

A Sarasota County Judge set his bond at $250,000. He has a hold out of Leon County. In 2002, he served 10 years in state prison for robbing another bank.