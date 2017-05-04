Lightning strike takes down power lines; injures 2 teens

- Two people were hurt when a lightning strike caused power lines to come down near E. Osborne Avenue and N. 37th Street in Tampa.

Officials said two people were taken to Tampa General Hospital.

Officials were not able to say if they were injured by the tree, the power lines or the lightning. They also were not able to reveal their conditions.

TECO on scene after lightning strike at Osborne & 37th in Tampa. 2 teens injured. @FOX13News pic.twitter.com/yIwqEzJQ5N — Evan Lambert FOX 13 (@EvanLambertTV) May 4, 2017

