Lightning strike takes down power lines; injures 2 teens

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:May 04 2017 07:29PM EDT

Updated:May 04 2017 07:38PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Two people were hurt when a lightning strike caused power lines to come down near E. Osborne Avenue and N. 37th Street in Tampa. 

Officials said two people were taken to Tampa General Hospital. 

Officials were not able to say if they were injured by the tree, the power lines or the lightning. They also were not able to reveal their conditions. 

