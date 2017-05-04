Parents, staff worried about violence at Seminole middle Local News Parents, staff worried about violence at Seminole middle Some of the teachers and staff at Seminole Middle School say they dread going to work - and some of the parents want to keep their children home.

- Some of the teachers and staff at Seminole Middle School say they dread going to work - and some of the parents want to keep their children home.

They say they’re scared of violence at the school and blame administrative inaction for how bad it’s gotten.

Parents and employees say there have been dozens of violent incidents involving students that have gone unreported because the principal didn’t want to look bad.

RELATED: Seminole middle students arrested for battering school employees

They say that’s created an environment where the students run wild, and now the school board is stepping in.

Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies recently arrested three students who now face felony charges. But according to the arrest report, Principal Wendy Bryan blamed it on the teachers saying they should have just let it happen.

Deputies say the teachers acted appropriately.

RELATED: Administrators blame teachers for student assault

Parents say they are just fed up and scared for their children.

“It’s just really hard. Every day I fear for [my son’s] life there and all the other students and teachers as well,” parent Jenny Spicer said through tears.

Pinellas County Schools say they are working with the principal to address the concerns and are taking them seriously.