Investigators look for similarities in multi-county string of break-ins Local News Investigators look for similarities in multi-county string of break-ins A rash of home break-ins in the Bay Area is growing in scope. Hernando deputies say they have had 10 break-ins reported in the last several weeks, where doors are kicked in during the middle of the workday when people are less likely to be home.

Hillsborough and Pasco deputies have reported a similar rash of break-ins where crooks use the same method of entry, so they believe they are all connected.

Hillsborough had at least ten burglaries reported, while Pasco has fifteen, including five on May 2 alone.

"Be cautious, you know? Like I said I keep my car in the garage," said Molly Peyton, whose neighbor in Spring Lake fell victim in the last several weeks.

Deputies say the crooks are targeting homes in rural areas where neighbors may not be close by. They are spending very little time in the home, during which they steal things like guns, jewels, and money.

They say you should keep doors locked, alarms on and surveillance cameras going.

"We are searching, we are asking for help from the community, for anything that anyone sees or hears or thinks is suspicious," said Denise Moloney of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

One thing deputies are worried about are kids who are taught not to answer the door if someone knocks...

Deputies say if you live in one of these areas, it might be best to have them say they're home, but that they need to get their parents.