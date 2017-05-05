Postmates to deliver 10,000 free burritos on Cinco de Mayo

- In honor of Cinco de Mayo, the delivery app Postmates is giving away free burritos – 10,000 free burritos to be exact.

To get your free burrito delivered, download the Postmates app, add a burrito to your cart from a local or chain restaurant and use the code "CINCODEMAYO." And bam — free burrito (if you're one of those lucky 10,000 people, of course).

The code gets you $20 for a burrito, including the delivery fee.

Postmates teamed up with the National Holiday website NationalToday.com for the offer.

Postmates has service in nine Florida locales, including Tampa, St. Petersburg, Gulfport and St. Pete Beach. Enter your address in the app or on the Postmates website to see if they deliver to your area.