Grandmother, grandson lucky to be alive after tree crushes car

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:May 05 2017 09:10AM EDT

Updated:May 05 2017 09:16AM EDT

CLEARWATER (FOX 13) - Clearwater police say a grandmother and her grandson are lucky to be alive Friday morning after a huge oak tree fell into the road, crushing their car while they were inside. 

The incident happened on Martin Luther King Avenue in Clearwater just north of Lakeview Road. 

Both occupants of the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Police advise drivers to avoid the area as cleanup continues. 

 

 

 

Stay with FOX 13 for updates.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories