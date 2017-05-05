Grandmother, grandson lucky to be alive after tree crushes car [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Courtesy: Clearwater PD) Local News Grandmother, grandson lucky to be alive after tree crushes car Clearwater police say a grandmother and her grandson are lucky to be alive Friday morning after a huge oak tree fell into the road, crushing their car while they were inside.

The incident happened on Martin Luther King Avenue in Clearwater just north of Lakeview Road.

Both occupants of the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police advise drivers to avoid the area as cleanup continues.

The scene on MLK -- a grandmother and her grandson were inside car when it was crushed. Lucky to be alive. pic.twitter.com/w9nj5nClBW — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) May 5, 2017

One part of the tree crushed the top of the Suzuki. pic.twitter.com/xPxOVh13H8 — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) May 5, 2017

City workers begin to clear the enormous tree off the car. pic.twitter.com/a1HARA0nS5 — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) May 5, 2017

