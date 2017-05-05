Injured woman finds boyfriend dead

- A woman, mysteriously injured herself, called 911 last night saying she woke up to find her boyfriend dead on the back porch.

When officers arrived at the home on 34th Avenue N, they found James Allen dead. But they also found his girlfriend, Alicia Chamberlain, with severe injuries to her body.

Chamberlain, 30, told police she didn't know who injured her.

So far, they've only been able to get limited information from Chamberlain because of her medical condition. She's in the hospital with critical injuries, but is expected to survive.

Detectives are searching the home for clues. They say they do not believe what happened at the home was random.