New judge gives USF player lower bond

- A new judge and a new bond. Hillsborough Judge Lawrence Lefler gave his ruling.

"I'm going to give a $7,500 bond on the second-degree felony and on the third degree felony a $2,000 bond, " said Judge Lefler.

For a total of $9,500 dollars. A big difference from the $100,000 bond and the judicial scolding that came just days ago.

USF football player turned criminal defendant LaDarrius Jackson got a tongue lashing by Hillsborough Judge Margaret Taylor. Jackson is accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old student in her dorm.

"If these allegations against you are true, I must say that your behavior is nothing short of outrageous," said Judge Taylor.

As a former USF graduate, Judge Taylor did not hide her disgust.

"I was never ashamed of being an alum until now. Embarrassed and ashamed, Mr. Jackson, " explained Judge Taylor.

But some believe the judge went too far when she took on Head Coach Charlie Strong too.

"I implore you to think long and hard about whether being head coach at USF is a good fit for you before any other members of this community has to suffer at the hands of one of your players," said a fiery Judge.



The bench scolding got a lot of attention and Jackson's attorneys requested another bond hearing. Judge Taylor recused herself and at his second bond hearing Jackson's new attorney Paul Figueroa says the State's case lacks real evidence.

"We believe this case is going to be a witness credibility issue, a he-said she-said kind of circumstance," said Figueroa.



They also presented two character witnesses who say Jackson is good kid. His mentor Otis Leverette in Birmingham Alabama told the judge over the phone, Jackson was involved in helping kids through an outreach program.

"He would come back to Birmingham and be very instrumental in the program and check up on the kids call them," said Leverette.

A family friend Carl Elliott called Jackson an old soul.

"He's one of the most kindest, sensitive young man that I've ever met," said Elliott.

And with that the judge gave him the standard bond and ordered him to stay away from the accuser.