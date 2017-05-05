Driver records apparent crossing arm malfunction Local News Driver records apparent crossing arm malfunction Todd Reynolds man says he is never driving through a train crossing without looking both ways again - even if there's a crossing arm.

After what he calls a near-death experience, it's hard to blame him.

Around lunchtime Tuesday, Reynolds was driving on Old Tampa Highway near Gay Road. He could see a train coming, but as it got closer, the crossing gate stayed up.

He says as the chugged through the intersection, the arm never came down. He took out his phone to record proof of what he saw.

"If I kept going and not paid any attention to see the train, that could have been my life," Reynolds told FOX 13.

CSX says the crossing gate did not malfunction, but routine maintenance was being performed.

In a statement, CSX spokeswoman Laura Phelps writes, "Our records indicate the train crew followed proper protocol that day, halting the train and manually stopping roadway traffic before the train proceeded."

Reynolds says he did not see anyone and is convinced the crossing arm was not working,

"This is why you have to pay attention on the road," said Reynolds.

If you see a problem at a railroad crossing, CSX says to call its emergency number, 1-800-232-0144.