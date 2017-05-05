Chef constructs 300-foot burrito for charity, Cinco De Mayo Local News Chef constructs 300-foot burrito for charity, Cinco De Mayo Around 30 pounds of onions are enough to make a few people cry. That is just one ingredient of many that Marcus Anderson prepared Friday afternoon long in Bradenton.

"We've got almost 200 pounds of ground beef, 100 pounds of yellow rice, another 75 pounds of Cajun peppers and onions. I'm building the burrito the way I like my burritos, he said.

Add in 1500 tortilla wrappers and 30 pounds of Pico de Gallo and you have a mouth-watering burrito.

Marcus with Split-Fire Grill wanted to celebrate Cinco De Mayo in a special way and he thought why not make it 300 feet long.

But this isn't his first go-round with monster burritos. He made an 8-foot burrito back in December for charity.

"If you can do an 8-foot burrito how hard can a 300-foot burrito be?" he said. "Challenging is also one of the other reasons why I like to do things."

Marcus along with a handful of friends and employees are assembling this one from his own food truck.

"Once you are at the point where you are picking up all the stuff for a 300-foot burrito, it's realistic," he said.

There's no time to spare when you have a crowd waiting for your masterpiece. With each ingredient chopped up, he and his sous-chefs work as fast as they can. Because they have a lot of hungry people ready to dig in.

"You don't actually understand a 300-foot burrito till you look at 300-foot and tell yourself what did I get myself into?" he said.

A bite of the burrito costs a donation. Money raised from the 300-foot-long burrito will go to F.E.L.T (Feeding Empty Little Tummies) and the Bower foundation.