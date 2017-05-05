Free adoptions Saturday at SPCA Tampa Bay

- SPCA Tampa Bay hopes every home in the Bay Area can know the love of a furry, scaly or feathery friend.

That's why adoption fees at the shelter are being waived Saturday, May 6.

SPCA Tampa Bay says the shelter has almost 100 animals looking for loving, caring, forever homes. Most of its adoptable animals are dogs and cats, suitable for young and old.

The shelter also has a variety of pets for the non-traditional pet lover. Godiva the pig, Duchess Weaselton the ferret, Peep the American Fuzzy Loop/English Lop bunny, Betty White the gerbil and Soccer the snake are all waiting to find their perfect friend at SPCA Tampa Bay.

Adoption fees are being waived thanks to support from PRAI Beauty.

Visit the shelter Saturday, May 6 from 10:00 a.m. - 6 p.m. at 9099 130th Ave N, Largo, FL, 33773.

For more information on adoptable pets, visit https://spcatampabay.org/.