Apple the Movie Horse spotted at TIA

But airport officials may not have realized they were in the presence of a star! Apple is her name, and she was in Florida to promote her movies - because she's also a celebrity horse.

Owner and trainer Ashley Klein tells us apple lives in Minnesota. They were in town for the Florida Film Festival in Maitland and the Sunscreen Film Festival in St. Petersburg.

She was first trained for a movie called “Apple of My Eye” which was filmed in Bradenton last year and stars Burt Reynolds, Amy Smart and local actress Castille Landon. The movie also features some of our friends at Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Apple also recently starred in a movie called “Albion: The Enchanted Stallion.”

Apple is a Falabella pony which is actually one of the smallest breeds of horse in the world. She is also a service horse and makes children in hospitals, schools, cancer centers and anti-bullying events very happy.

To learn more about Apple and her work, visit her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AppletheMovieHorse/