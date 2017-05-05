Suspect stabs himself with knife stolen minutes before, dies

- A theft suspect likely stabbed himself with the knife he was stealing and bled to death a short time later.

Plant City police said the man un-packaged a knife inside Lowe's Home Improvement Center on James L. Redman Parkway. Police say he concealed the knife and began to leave the store.

A loss prevention employee confronted him and the suspect pulled the knife and threatened employees.

He began to run toward the Parks Springs Apartment complex on Park Springs Circle. He collapsed behind a building of the complex and was found a short time later. Plant City Fire Rescue took him to the hospital and he was pronounced dead.

Police said they think the man stabbed himself with the knife while he was running away. They were not sure if it happened by accident or if he injured himself on purpose.

Plant City PD said this is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 813-757-9200.