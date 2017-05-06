Fires burning in Pasco, Hillsborough counties

- For the second week in a row, fire crews are battling a forest fire in the Starkey Wilderness Park in Pasco County and new fires are flaring up along roadways in Hillsborough County, too.

Pasco County Emergency Management is requesting a voluntary evacuation of the Bexley Ranch subdivision east of the Suncoast Parkway. The wildfire in the Starkey Preserve is threatening to cross the Parkway.

EM will also be requesting that the Suncoast Parkway be shutdown on both directions. Commuters are asked to avoid the area so firefighting equipment can attack the fire.

Emergency officials say the fire quickly grew from 60 to 120-acres and burning in a remote area of the park in Pasco. Firefighters said it was only 2-percent contained. The paved bike trail at the Starkey Wilderness Park has been temporarily closed due to the fire according to Pasco Parks. Currently, the Florida Fire Service has 6 tractors on scene along with the Air National Guard doing waterdrops by Blackhawk helicopter.

In Hillsborough County, fires cropped up along the interstate, causing fire officials to close I-75 near Fletcher Avenue.